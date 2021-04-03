Sierra Central Game of the Week: Corning vs Chico

This week's Sierra Central Game of the Week was the Chico High Panthers hosting the Corning High Cardinals.

Football to show you tonight.

Lets get right into it we start you off tonight with the game of the week.

And that game of the week... corning vs chico.

Let's get right into the highlights.

The cheerleaders fired up tonight.

We start you off in the first quarter chico up 6-0 and they'll add onto it puching it up the middle.

14-0 chico.

Then the defense giving corning no room to run.

To set up this the senior jake hamman scrambling in the backfield before finding his man in the endzone.

Lets slow this one down.

Ya what a play scott chico up 21 nothing now.

And they're doing it on both ends of the field chico's d line forcing a fumble here to set up this.

The sophmore anthony seiler making a defender miss and jumping into the endzone giving chico a 28 point lead.

And they're not done yet scott take a look at this the senior jake hamman winning the race to the outside and he's got daylight!

He'll take this one all the way to the house.

20...10..

Touchdown panthers.

It was all chico tonight winning this one 49 to