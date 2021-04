Sunrise Hospital asked to pay back more than $23M to Medicare

OF HENDERSON DOT COM.NEW AT 11 -- A LOCALHOSPITAL IS BEING ASKED TO PAYBACK MORE THAN 23 MILLIONDOLLARS... TO MEDICARE!A ROUTINE FEDERAL AUDITFOUND SUNRISE HOSPTAL ANDMEDICAL CENTER DID NOT FULLYCOMPLY WITH BILLINGREQUIREMENTS... AND WEREOVERPAID BY MEDICARE.FEDERAL AUTHORITIES FOUNDERRORS IN 54 OF THE 100 REVIEWEDPATIENT AND OUTPATIENT CLAIMS.ACCORDING TO THE AUDIT --IT SELECTED A RANDOM SAMPLE OFCLAIMS FROM JANUARY 20-1