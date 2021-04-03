With over 89k COVID cases, India reports highest spike of 2021

On April 03, India reported highest COVID-19 spike of 2021 with 89,129 new cases in last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,23,92,260 and the active cases stand at 6,58,909.

With new 44,202 discharges, overall recoveries reached to 1,15,69,241.

With 714 new deaths due to COVID virus, death toll stood at 1,64,110.

So far 7,30,54,295 COVID vaccination jabs have been given to the beneficiaries across the country.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 24,69,59,192 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 2nd April 2021.