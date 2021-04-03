Building collapses after a fire killing five people in Bangkok, Thailand

Five people were killed, including four rescuers, when a building collapsed after a fire on Saturday (3, April) in Bangkok, Thailand.

Five people were killed, including four rescuers, when a building collapsed after a fire on Saturday (3, April) in Bangkok, Thailand.

Police and firefighters spent around one hour to extinguish the fire at a three-storey house in the Thawi Watthana district.

The structure then collapsed killing at least four volunteer firefighters and one resident who was hiding in the bathroom away from the flames.

At least 20 other rescue officers were injured and many people are still trapped in the rubble.