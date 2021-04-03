Games of secularism, communalism have caused great damage to country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally at Laupara ground in poll-bound Assam's Tamulpur on April 03.

He said, "The 'Mahajhooth' of 'Mahajot' (grand alliance) has been disclosed.

On the basis of my political experience, and audience love, I can say that people have decided to form NDA government in Assam.

They can't bear those who insult Assam's identity and propagate violence."He further said, "We work for everyone without discrimination but some people divide country for vote bank, which is unfortunately called secularism.

But if we work for everyone, it's called communal... Games of secularism and communalism have caused great damage to country."