Green: Government did not 'control the risk' for carehomes

Shadow Secretary of State for Education Kate Green has said that it has been 'tough' for families of care home residents not to see their families over the last year and that the government did not 'control the risk' to residents and staff in the early stages of the pandemic.

Report by Odonovanc.

