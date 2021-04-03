Bangladesh nationwide lockdown | Lockdown 2.0 begin? | Oneindia News
Bangladesh nationwide lockdown | Lockdown 2.0 begin? | Oneindia News

The Bangladesh govt has decided to enter a 7-day national lockdown to suppress the covid 19 case surge in the country as it logged 6830 new cases, the highest count in a day.

#Bangladesh #Lockdown #Lockdown2.0