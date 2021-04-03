Hundreds of protesters attended a "Kill the Bill" demonstration in Weymouth, Dorset on Saturday (3 April) at 1pm UK time.
"Kill the Bill" protest kicks off in Weymouth, Dorset amid national day of action
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 02:51s 0 shares 1 views
Hundreds of protesters attended a "Kill the Bill" demonstration in Weymouth, Dorset on Saturday (3 April) at 1pm UK time.
It is one of a number of protests organised nationally against a bill that will increase police's powers to crack down on protests.