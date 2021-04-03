Skip to main content
Saturday, April 3, 2021

"Kill the Bill" protest kicks off in Weymouth, Dorset amid national day of action

"Kill the Bill" protest kicks off in Weymouth, Dorset amid national day of action

Hundreds of protesters attended a "Kill the Bill" demonstration in Weymouth, Dorset on Saturday (3 April) at 1pm UK time.

It is one of a number of protests organised nationally against a bill that will increase police's powers to crack down on protests.

