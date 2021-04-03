Why it's now illegal to hand out food & water to Georgia voters

Corporate America and professional sports franchises have spoken out against Georgia’s new voting law, but is all of the criticism truly warranted?
Gabriel Sterling, COO of the Georgia secretary of state’s office, speaks with Michael Smerconish.
[NFA] Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook on Thursday was the latest corporate leader to speak out against the state of..
Last November, despite a global pandemic, voter intimidation, and an unprecedented disinformation campaign, a record number of..