Capitol police officer killed

Two police officers at the US capitol were rushed to the hospital after a man rammed his car into them and then hit a barrier.
The man then lunged at the officers with a knife before he was shot and killed.
One officer died.
Lawmakers and friends are mourning U.S. Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans, who was killed in Friday's attack at a..
Another deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol has left one Capitol Police officer dead and another injured by a man who rammed his..