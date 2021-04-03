Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater Holds First Concert

Sports too and its a shame.

The sand mountain park and amphitheater wrapped up its opening weekend earlier with a community day.

Last nights concert with country singer, lee brice, gave many people a look at one of the things they'll see from the facility in the future.

And today there were tours to show all the park and amphitheatre has to offer.

Waay 31's grace campbell shares with us the community's reaction to it all.

As covid restrictions start to ease up, one woman says this will be a perfect place to catch up with friends whether you're sitting out here by the pool, or watching your favorite artist perform at the amphitheatre.

Lisa lewis, albertville: 6 sec "the socialization of it would be great.

You know, people have been stuck at home forever, so to be able to get out and be with other people is good."

The sand mountain park and amphitheatre held a community day saturday.

It included a passport tour.

People went to 20 different locations throughout the facility to see what all it has to offer.

Mike lewis, albertville: 5 sec "they had to have some way to show off their new facilities, and what better way than a grand opening."

Between a gym, a lazy river, an amphitheatre, and many other features, mike lewis says this is exactly what sand mountain needed.

Mike lewis, albertville: 15 sec "you look at boaz, guntersville, they have nothing like this, so everybody from there will be coming here for concerts, you know, plus the outdoor softball fields and baseball fields, they're going to have tournaments here now.

It'll be bringing people in here forever.

So, you've got to think, that's income just for the community also."

The general manager said their main focus is to improve people's mental and physical health... all while impacting the regions economy.

Phalon hale lives in boaz... but she's excited to come with her friends and family.

Phalon hale, boaz: 15 sec "i just kind of want something to do around here, you know, something family oriented, and less bars, and something my family and friends can actually go to and enjoy."

Reporting in albertville, grace campbell, waay 31 news.