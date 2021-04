Hundreds of Easter baskets donated in Riviera Beach

500 Easter baskets were donated to families in Riviera Beach on Saturday.

WEEKEND AT THE NEW MACEDONIAMISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH INRIVIERA BEACH - A TRUCK PULLEDUP FILLED WITH 500 COLORFULEASTER EGG BASKETS FILLED WITHTOYS AND CHOCOLATE CANDIESCARRIED BY VOLUNTEERS FROMWATERFRONT PROPERTIES.

JUPITERREALTOR ROB THOMSON WANTED TOSHARE ONE OF HIS FONDESTCHILDHOOD MEMORIES WITHFAMILIES WHO MAY BE STRUGGLINGTHIS YEAR.

SO HE COLLECTED ANDDONATED THE EASTER GIFTS.“TO SEE THE SMILES ON THEIRFACES ITGLORIOUS CELEBRATION”“SOMANY KIDS GO WITHOUT CHRISTMAS,EASTER.

MY KIDS ARE BLESSEDAND THEY DONYOU JUST WANT TO HELP OTHERPEOPLERECEIVING IT” THE REST OF THEBASKETS WILL BE DISTRIBUTEDTOMORROW - ON EASTER