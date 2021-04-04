High School Boys Basketball: Blackhawk Christian claims second straight state title

The Blackhawk Christian boys basketball team captured their second straight state championship, with a 55-40 victory over Parke Heritage in the Class 2A state championship game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Bankers life fieldhouse in idianapolis...every high school basketball team all across the state dreams of ending its season inside this building..and today, two teams from the 260 get an opportunity to do just that..

First up in class 2-a, the blackhawk christian braves try and cap a remarkable four-year run with their second state title in the last three years..

)???two years ago, blackhawk beat barr reeve to capture the program's first ever state championship in class 1-a..

Today, caleb furst and company take on parke heritage in the 2-a title game..???furst got into some foul trouble early... had to sit most of the first half, but zane burke and jake boyer stepped up in a big way... you saw bruke with two of his 14 points on the day... 10 of 'em came in the first half..???then it's boyer... crashing the offensvie glass... bucket plus the foul... he had a dozen in the first half... 14 for the game... that bucket puts blackhawk up 10...???wolves would make a little run late in the second quarter, but just before halftime... marcus davidson steals the momentum back for the braves with this triple... b-c takes an eight piint lead into the locker room..???and in the third quarter, furst starts to come alive... had just two points in the first half, and that obviously didn't sit well with him... that slam extends the blackhawk lead to nine..???but parke heritage counter punches... beautiful feed... great cut by connor davis..

Two of his team-high 18 points on the afternoon cuts braves' lead down to just four late in the third..???but every time the wolves tried to make a run, furst answered... ensuing possession... if you're not gonna double team him, he can do this all day long... hooks it home with the left... lead back to six...???and then in fourth... the big fella's just clownin now... transition three... you bet... that triple puts blackhawk back up double digits... the future purdue boilermaker finishes with a game-high 20, including 18 in the second half...???as blackhawk christian rolls to its second consecutive state title, 55-40 your final..)marc davidson: "obviously super proud of these guys, and we just talked in there... what these guys have accomplished in between the lnes on the basketball court has been remarkable.

When you think about the wins, the postseason succes, but what i am most proud of is who they are as young men."caleb furst: "it's a lot of fun, but what we talked about in the locker room right after this was... everything in that locker room, inclduing the trophy will be destroyed, but what will last forver is our relationship with jesus christ.

And so to be able to have that bond, that community where we're all seeking that first and foremost has been great not just this year, but all of our high school careers."zane burke: "they go by really fast.

Looking back on it, three years seems like it was just yesterday, and today we played our last game.

Being a part of this program has been very special to me and my family.

We have a great coach, coach davidson, who's been a great role model for my whole life going forward, how good to be a good husband, how to be a good coach, a good mentor, and he's done a really good job with that.

So to be able to look up to someone like coach davidson and to have teammates like caleb and marcus has just