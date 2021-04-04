Rhudy’s 11 Ks dominate Gordon Lee’s win over South Pitt

Had a big day today!

Ushering in a new football coach in the evening .... and playing in the jacket classic championship game in the afternoon.

South pitt going against gordon lee and the trojans' ace starter bo rhudy.

This kid was hitting 89 with his fastball today -- en route to a one-two-three third inning.

And he's not done yet.

=== but first, let's talk trojan hitting.

Griff collins burns the worms into right field... deep enough to score tanner wilson.

2-1 gordon lee.

=== two batters later, kade cowan rips it to center... just a brisk walk home for collins.

3-1 trojans.

=== now back to the mound... rhudy has another one-two-three inning... 11 total strikeouts in, get this, just four innings.

Wow.

Gordon