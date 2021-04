Royal Challengers Bangalore & Delhi Capitals players test positive for Coronavirus | Oneindia News

Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal has tested positive for the novel coronavirus today.

Delhi Capitals allrounder Axar Patel had tested positive yesterday and has been isolated, the DC franchise informed in a statement.

