Chhattisgarh encounter: 23 bodies of security personnel found; search ops on

A gunfight broke out between security forces & Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bastar on April 3.As many as 23 bodies were found from the site of the gunfight, as per officials.

32 soldiers were injured and 1 was reported missing, confirmed Bijapur police.

The gunfight also resulted in the death of a suspected Maoist, officials said Five security personnel lost their lives on April 3, body of two were recovered.

Operation to find the missing soldiers was underway, a senior police official said.

President Kovind and PM Modi condoled the death of soldiers who lost their lives.

Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Chhattisgarh CM and took stock of the situation.

