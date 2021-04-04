KEEPING THE FAITH

Faith has been tested for some in acadiana because of the covid-19.

This week is one of the holiest weeks for jews and christians alike as passover and easter are being celebrated.news 1's patsy douglas has more.

Faith has brought our lady of wisdom catholic church together more than ever this past year.

Not only were there adjustments during mass but also in their ministry to the catholic college community.

Nats: preaching during homily "make a decision to live in the faith today , truly abide by that."

Sot - - "we reached a breaking point where like man were not meant to be alone and at some point , it just got like to much to handle" vo catholic students at the university of louisiana at lafayette dealt with more than changes to classes because of covid-19 they also experienced changes in their faith."all the way w've been tested in our faith and like we have tried to stay strong in it and 've learned to not take my faith for granted" vo - while adjusting to online school and other obstacles... sot - "i had to lean on my faith, and i had to talk to god."vo parishioners and students struggled to stay strong in their faith during the trying times sot - "i think a lot of people have experienced loneliness and isolation"vo attending mass was one outlet for these students to address the worries of covid-19.sot - "being catholic , a huge part of that is the reception of holy communion and for six weeks almost two months we were not able to do that."

Vo fr.

Pellessier says the ministry at our lady of wisdom is special.sot - "you come to mass at 9pm here and the church is full of college students and young people whose generation we often say does't really care about spirituality , does't care about the church but here we see tha's not the case .."

Students have a message for those whose faith was challenged during the pandemic.

Sot student "a message i can tell everybody who might have lost their faith is its not to late to come back" our lady of wisdom is slowly getting back to normal.

However the easter tradition of the living =stations of the cross= was held today at teurling catholic high schoo's football stadium because of the number of people that normally attend.in studiopatsy douglas news 15 3 now to see how other faith communities are keeping the faith during the pandemic..

You can go to our website at k-l-a-f-dot com 3 3