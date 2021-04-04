First club night since coronavirus could be 'eerie', says DJ

'The most important people are the clubbers,' says Liverpool DJ and club owner Yousef Zaher, who is behind a trial club night in the city which will see the first return of revellers to the nation's dancefloors in more than a year.People who want to attend must live within a Liverpool postcode and will be subject to a Covid-19 lateral flow test which must be negative before they gain entry to the club, as well as a second test some time after the event.