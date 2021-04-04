First club night since coronavirus could be 'eerie', says DJ
First club night since coronavirus could be 'eerie', says DJ

'The most important people are the clubbers,' says Liverpool DJ and club owner Yousef Zaher, who is behind a trial club night in the city which will see the first return of revellers to the nation's dancefloors in more than a year.People who want to attend must live within a Liverpool postcode and will be subject to a Covid-19 lateral flow test which must be negative before they gain entry to the club, as well as a second test some time after the event.