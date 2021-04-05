Hundreds of 'boy racers' attend large anti-lockdown meet in Nottinghamshire in UK

The event organised by UK Car Scene soon filled an industrial estate in Bulwell.

Hundreds of car enthusiasts gathered in Nottinghamshire on Sunday (April 4) at an anti-lockdown meet.

However, Nottinghamshire police soon shut this location down and it was claimed that a "police approved location" had been agreed at the East Midlands Parkway train station near East Midlands Airport.

This prompted a huge exit and caused traffic chaos in Bulwell and near the train station where police were forced to close the entrance to the station.

However, a number of entrances remained open and the petrol-heads were still able to drive in and attend the meet.

Drivers were seen performing donuts and other dangerous manoeuvres.

The crowds ignored the rule of six and social distancing.

It is not known if any fines were issued.