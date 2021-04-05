Skip to main content
Indian railway cop saves elderly passenger from being crushed under moving train

The fast reactions of a railway police officer in northern India saved an elderly passenger from being crushed beneath a moving train last week.

Security camera footage filmed on April 2 at Madhopur station in Rajasthan shows the officer sprinting to help a commuter who slipped while attempting to board the moving locomotive.

The passenger is dragged along by the train and begins to fall into the gap between a carriage and the platform when the officer hauls him to safety.

Moments later, footage shows the commuter get to his feet clearly shaken but unharmed.

