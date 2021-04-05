‘Will win battle against Naxals’: Amit Shah & Baghel hold top level meeting

Home Minister Amit Shah & Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel held a high level meeting with security officials in Chhattisgarh.

Speaking to the media, Shah said that the battle against Naxals would be intensified.

He further added that both the Central & state governments are working in tandem on two fronts- intensify development works in tribal areas & the fight against armed groups.

‘I want to assure the countrymen that this battle (against Naxals) will be intensified & we will win it in the end.

We have successfully set up camps in interior areas in last few years, which has annoyed Naxals resulting in such attacks,’ Shah said.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh CM said that Naxals also suffered considerable casualties and they took their dead & the injured in four tractors.

