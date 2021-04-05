Battle against Naxals will be intensified, will win it in end, assures HM Shah

After paying tribute to the slain soldiers who lost their lives in Naxal attack, Home Minister Amit Shah assured the countrymen that this battle (against Naxals) will be intensified and the country will win it in the end.

He said that their sacrifice will be remembered for taking the fight against Naxals to a decisive turn.

"On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Central government and the country, I pay tributes to the security personnel who lost their lives in the Naxal attack," said HM Amit Shah.

Informing about the meeting which was held with security forces in presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Amit Shah said that security forces do not want to weaken the fight.

"I held a review meeting with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and officers of security forces.

The officers said that this fight should not weaken, which shows that the morale of our jawans is intact," said Amit Shah.