Naxals have suffered heavy losses, claims CM Bhupesh Baghel

After attending meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and top officials of security forces on Naxal attack, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel claimed that Naxals have suffered heavy losses in the Bijapur encounter which continued for 4 hours.

"We have information that they took dead bodies and the injured Naxals in four tractor-trollies," informed CM Baghel.