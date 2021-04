Argar: Twice weekly testing will help keep tabs on Covid-19

The Health Minister Edward Argar has said Covid-19 home testing kits will be available to anyone in England on a twice weekly basis, if required.

The minister added that the Government believes more testing will help to "keep tabs" on the spread of the virus as well as help to ease the lockdown restrictions further.

Report by Czubalam.

