Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, April 5, 2021

Top 10 Craziest NBA Fights

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 14:21s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Craziest NBA Fights
Top 10 Craziest NBA Fights

These basketball fights were more entertaining than the games they occured in.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most insane physical fights to ever take place on an NBA court, some of which even led to rule changes in the league.

These basketball fights were more entertaining than the games they occured in.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most insane physical fights to ever take place on an NBA court, some of which even led to rule changes in the league.

Our countdown includes Michael Jordan vs.

Reggie Miller, Charles Barkley vs.

Shaquille O'Neal, The Malice at the Palace, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Top 10 Times Godzilla Went Beast Mode

Top 10 Times Godzilla Went Beast Mode

When this character goes beast mode, get out of his way! For this list, we’ll be looking at moments when the king of the kaiju..

WatchMojo

You might like