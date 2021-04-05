Guy Fieri Signs 3-Year Extension With Food Network

Food Network has officially extended its relationship with Guy Fieri.

The Mayor of Flavortown has reportedly signed a new three-year deal to stay on with the channel.

In a statement, Food Network President Courtney White expressed her admiration of Fieri’s “unmatched energy and passion.” .

He is truly one-of-a-kind, adored globally for his own love of food and his deep appreciation for the people behind the restaurant scenes.

I am beyond thrilled to be able to continue this extraordinary, creative partnership, Courtney White, via 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

Fieri released his own statement, calling Food Network his "home" and saying he was “stoked” for the opportunity.

The world of food is the ultimate unifier so having a global platform to share real-life stories of some of the most deserving chefs, restauranteurs, home cooks, entrepreneurs, and anyone who just loves a good meal is an incredible opportunity.

, Guy Fieri, via 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

Fieri joined Food Network in 2006 after winning ‘The Next Food Network Star.’ .

He quickly became one of the most famous personalities on the network.

His show, ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives,’ is currently on its 33rd season.