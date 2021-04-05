Huntsville Schools Masks

WAAY-31's Alex Torres-Perez discusses which schools are or are not keeping masks in classroom.

Are much more transmissible.

The state mask mandate is set to expire by the end of this week -- and its up to local school districts to decide whether to keep a masking policy in place.

Pretty soon - it'll be up to us to choose whether or not to wear one of these as the state mask mandate is set to expire this friday.

Some school districts are still questioning whether or not they'll keep their masking policy in place while others have already made a decision.

Here you can see a list of school districts that will be keeping masking in place past the state order expiring.

It includes all 3 school districts in madison county, russellville, florence, sheffield, muscle shoals and morgan county schools.

However -not everyone will be keeping the masks in place.

Lauderdale, dekalb and colbert county schools along with tuscumbia and albertville city schools say they will not require masking in the classrom.

However -- students and teachers still have the option to wear a mask if they want to.

Athens and marshall county schools are expected to make their announcements later this afternoon.

Huntsville city schools is also expected to further discuss its masking policy at tomorrow's work session.

Meanwhile -- we do expect to hear masking policies from all other districts by the end of this week .

