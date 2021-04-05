5pm April National Child Abuse Prevention Month 04.05.2021

APRIL IS NATIONAL CHILD ABUSE PREVENTION MONTH... AND TODAY.... A NEW CAMPAIGN WAS LAUNCHED TARGETING CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE IN THE STATE.

April is national child abuse prevention month... and today.... a new campaign was launched targeting child sexual abuse in the state.

advocates from prevent child abuse kentucky and lextran joined attorney general daniel cameron to announce the campaign... titled: "are they good 4 your kids."

The ads appear on buses and social media platforms. people are directed to the prevent child abuse kentucky website which contains tips, toolkits, and training to prevent child sexual abuse.

The goal of the campaign is to encourage them to take a closer look at the relationships their children have with adults and look for signs an adult may be grooming them for sexual abuse.

Advocates say a