Pinwheels for National Child Abuse Prevention Month

You take a drive down nicholasville road in lexington... you may notice a lot of blue.

blue pinwheels have gone up in front of the raising cane's restaurant near new circle.

Hundreds of them were planted monday and will stay up throughout the month... it's in observance of child abuse prevention month.

Kentucky has ranked first in the nation for child abuse and neglect for the past three years... according to the u.s. department of health and human services.

The pinwheels were placed by casa of lexington.... whose trained volunteers serve abused and neglected children in fayette, bourbon, woodford and scott counties.

The organization says it needs more volunteers.

If you are interested... go to w-t-v-q-dot-com and click on this