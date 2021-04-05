5pm KY COVID Travel Updates 04.05.2021

GOVERNOR BESHEAR ANNOUNCED KENTUCKY IS FOLLOWING THE CDC'S LATEST TRAVEL GUIDANCE....

At his daily briefing...that just wrapped up....governor beshear announced kentucky is following the cdc's latest travel guidance.... now fully vaccinated people are okay to travel domestically...with out quarantining or testing.

"gov.

Andy beshear: how incredible these vaccines are...and how well they work.

What it means to be vaccinated.

If you are vaccinated you get together in small groups of other people who are vaccinated without masks.

If you're vaccinated domestic travel is now okay, though make sure you're careful when you do it."

Also today kentucky teens 16 and up can start getting their covid- 19 vaccination.

Governor beshear says about 42- percent of kentucky has at least one shot of the covid-19 vaccine as of today.

Considering easter sunday...the state waited until today to release sunday's covid data...according to beshear's office..there were 299 new cases and five new deaths to report.

There were also nine reported deaths from the on-going audit.

Beshear also reported sunday's positivity rate at 2- point-eight nine percent.

Monday's new cases...as reported from the governor's office...is at 110 new cases.

There were four more deaths and four more deaths from the audit.

This puts the death toll in kentucky at 6,171.

Monday's positivity rate is at 2-point nine percent.

