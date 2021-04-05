CNN’s Jake Tapper presses Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger why he supports the controversial state voting bill after he said there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election and was attacked by former President Trump for taking a stand.
Tapper asks official, who Trump assailed, why he supports Georgia's voting bill
Credit: Bleacher Report AOLDuration: 06:18s 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Why Hollywood Isn’t So Quick to Boycott Georgia Despite That New Restrictive Voting Law
After Georgia lawmakers signed restrictive new voting measures into law last week, Hollywood filmmakers and actors have been..
The Wrap