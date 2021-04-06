JCPS return 4.5.21

And high school students in kentucky's largest school district returned to in- person classes today.

It's the first time students since march of 20-20 that middle and high schools students have been in the classroom.

Elementary school students returned a month ago.

The district's superintendent says schools will follow the guidelines by the kentucky department of education and will only take a student's temperatures if that student is symptomatic. Superintendent marty pollio jefferson county public schools: "schools have been working for weeks and months to make sure they had the right personnel and thermometers, so schools can still do that if they want to but it's not mandatory."

Pollio says schools have made sure students are socially distanced in and out of the classrooms by spacing out chairs and tables and placing decals on hallway floors and walls.