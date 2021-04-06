PFW Men's Soccer falls on Senior Day to Wright State

3-5-1... staying at hefner... don men also at home for senior day hosting wright state for some matinee action...and just like the women... goalkeeping on display early.... set piece from the corner... presten manthey gets a look on net... but nice save by erik josson keeps this scoreless heading to half...second half... here come the raiders... 51st minute... ids hannema with the set up for alex hummel... that's an easy goal for hummel..

Wright state up one... just about six minutes later... it's hannema again with the assist... this time finding zion beaton... who puts it home...raiders go up one... they hang on to win 2-1 the final....dons finish the year 3-6...