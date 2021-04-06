Meet the artist who creates stunning works by injecting paint into bubble wrap using up to 4,000 syringes at a time Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 03:37s 06 Apr 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Meet the artist who creates stunning works by injecting paint into bubble wrap using up to 4,000 syringes at a time Meet the artist who creates stunning works by injecting paint into bubble wrap using up to 4,000 syringes at a time.Bradley Hart, 48, fills individual syringes with paint and then spends nearly a month filling up the air pockets to create massive artworks.Up-close, they look like lots of bubbles of paint, but when a viewer is stood back, they can see all the tiny dots make up a masterpiece.The former estate agent got the idea after seeing a roll of bubble wrap while he was attending an art exhibition 12 years ago.The dad-of-one from Jersey City, New Jersey , USA, has completed more than 100 bubble artworks, including paintings of Marilyn Monroe and Kobe Bryant.But he's also made pictures of his wife Elana, 48, or their wedding day, and his own grandfather.Bradley said: "Everyone says 'that's incredible', 'I could've never thought of that' and 'I want to pop it!'"But my bubbles are not pop-able - the paint inside is dry!"Bradley who works in Mana Contemporary in New Jersey, starts by creating a digital map of the piece on a custom-built piece of software.He estimates he uses between 1,500 to 4,000 syringes for each painting - which are up to 77ft tall - and next spends a few days charging the syringes with colours.The filled syringes are held in a purpose-built stand in the order he plans to use them, before he spends another day carefully preparing and stretching his bubble canvas.He then spends around a month injecting each individual bubble with the correct colour.He is currently working on the Van Gogh painting of Montmartre, Paris , which was only unveiled to the public last month after more than a century in private collections.He said: "When I first started I injected a few bubbles then walk ten feet back and would walk back and forth!"So I designed a piece of software that allows you to do the painting on the computer and then creates a map that I follow instead."If electricity disappeared your photos in your computer would disappear- but my pixels will last forever."Each work actually results in two paintings - the colourful bubble wrap itself and the canvas behind which catches excess paint runs and is peeled away upon completion.Bradley has always loved art and spent two years at a private art school aged 11, where he was taught the ways of the renaissance mastersHe fought back against his classical training at university with abstract and conceptual works but now sees his bubble wrap work as returning to formal portraiture."But on my own terms, as I invented the medium," he said.After graduating he dabbled in real estate and did art on the side.He was inspired after his first solo exhibition in New York in 2009, when he spotted a leftover roll of bubble wrap after the show which he credits as his "aha moment".The father-of-one said: "There was overzealous security guards, they wanted to do their job a little too much, and were telling patrons in museums not to touch the art.""I was looking at this roll of bubble wrap in my studio and thought I want to make a sculpture to play with the cultural trope of whether or not to touch art."You want to touch it but you can't touch it."Bradley drew further inspiration from the syringes themselves, alluding to heroin addiction with images of Kurt Cobain and Jimi Hendrix.He said: "Depending on what I'm injecting, the bubbles take on new codes of what's imbued within them."My work is a conversation about how we experience art online because my work is pixels."Many of Bradley's works are interpretations of iconic images and paintings, but his favourites are the ones with a personal meaning.'The Bride' is of his wife at the moment he said 'I Do'.His latest piece is the Van Gough painting of Montmartre, Paris that was only unveiled to the public last month after spending over 100 years hidden away.Bradley has his eyes set on some heart-shaped bubble wrap from Japan, and his next solo show will be at the Anna Zorina Gallery in New York in 2022.

