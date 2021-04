PM urges people to continue getting AstraZeneca vaccine

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says people should follow the advice of the MHRA, and continue to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid jab.

There has been concerns regarding use of the vaccine in younger people due to reports of rare blood clots.

Report by Alibhaiz.

