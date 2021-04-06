Buch. Co. Clerk anticipates only a 20% voter turnout for April 6th election

To have an opinion on the bond issue-the buchanan county clerk says voter turnout... will remain very low.

Mary baack-garvey says she expects a 20% voter turnout..which is typical for the april election.

Over the past six weeks, she said only 150 voters have voted absentee and doesn't expect much different come tomorrow on election day.

(sot )"no, i don't think we're going to see much of a turnout at all.

I'm predicting maybe we hit 20%.

The school bond issue and the school board that might bring it to 20%, but it's been really quiet these last six weeks of voting.

I really did think it would have increased, not only in registration, but people getting out to vote.

So, we'll see what happens tomorrow."

As for voting covid protocal- baack-garvey says to use your best judgement and look for signage at each polling location as to whether masks are required.

To vote- bring a form of i-d.

Polls open at 6 am and close at 7 pm the beautiful weekend weather....sneaking