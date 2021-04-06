Summer camps are returning to St. Joseph

Planning is on to keep the kids busy this summer.

Covid-19 of course cancelled many summer camps last year, but this year is a different story...kq2's mitchell riberal spoke with local camp officials on their decisions << mitchell riberal reporting (nat sound camp geiger)after covid-19 cancelled many summer camps last year...many camp officials working toward bringing kids back to camp this year...sot: tyson huff- garza: camp director: "we haven't seen the kids in almost a year"sot alan franks: scout executive:"we are well prepared for camp this summer with all of our safety practices and partnerships in place to have a wonderful camp season"with the boy scouts of america in st.

Joseph planning on holding their annual summer campssot: alan franks: "we're working very closely with the county health department center for disease control on our plans and procedures"camp geiger will welcome a near 1300 scouts this summer but safety precautions will be in place for those attendingsot franks: "we will do daily temperature checks with the scouts, we will do daily symptom checks with the scouts each day before they start their programs and then walk around and do their activities around the campthe royal family kids camp who is holding their camp this year after missing last yearssay their camp is needed because it gives kids the support they need and it's a time to have funsot: huff-garza: "physical presence has been proven to be you know a safety measure and something that give kids hope and i think that just being positive and upbeat and having fun, the cool thing about camp is we're all kids, we all have a blast and the kids love that"but the camp will take safety procedures as well nurses who will take temperatures before each meal 40 kids and 20 counselors, there will be 24 kids and 12 counselorssot: huff-garza: "it's more covid related we just wanna be able to maintain social distance as best we can, we will be able to break them up into 3 groups of 8 for activities"but the remaining bigs who won't be counselors, are being used in other ways this yearsot: huff-garza: "so some of them won't be able to be bigs this year, so we've created a sanitation team so they can still be apart of camp but they're going to be in charge of sanitizing you know almost every surface that we're near, especially indoors.

There will be changes to camp this year..but it's all about getting kids back create some of their favorite summer reporting in st.

Joseph, mitchell camp quality will also be holding their camp this summer but it will be held remotely.

Take