Watch: CCTV shows Sachin Vaze going to train station day before Mansukh's death

As the National Investigation Agency's probe into the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare continues, CCTV footage of main accused Sachin Vaze surfaced.

The footage, dated March 4 at 7 pm, reportedly showed the suspended police officer going to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai.

He was dressed in a shirt and trousers.

The following day, i.e.

March 5, Mansukh Hiran was found dead in Thane.

He was the owner of the car found with explosive near Ambani's house on February 25.

