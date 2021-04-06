Kerala: Why opinion polls predicting LDF win may be wrong | Poll Baazi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is attempting to break electoral tradition in the state and buck anti-incumbency in the assembly election.

The opposition has targeted the Chief Minister and his government over issues like the gold smuggling case and the government’s handling of the Sabarimala issue.

However, infighting within the chief opposition block and Vijayan’s reputation as a good administrator is likely to hold him in good stead.

So can Vijayan retain the last Left bastion in the country?

Or will UDF make a comeback in the state?

Is the BJP a factor in the Kerala polls?

Expert Pollster Yashwant Deshmukh answers all these questions in the latest episode of our election special show Poll Baazi.