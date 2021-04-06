Mint Julep Unveiling 4/6/2021

Proceeds will go to the project to protect African American Turf History, a non-profit working to tell the history of the Black jockeys who dominated the early history of the Kentucky derbies.

One hundred Julep cups go on sale today online and cups number 1-11 are gold plated selling for $2500 each, while 12-100 are silver plated and sell for $1000 each.

Woodford Reserve unveiled their new Julep Cups for Charity.

The cups will be mailed directly to consumers, along with most of the ingredients to make the popular cherries and cream mint julep.

The woodford reserve $1,000 mint julep charity program is honoring those black jockeys who dominated horse racing in the kentucky derby's early years.

