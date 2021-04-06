Deep Dish Pepsi Blue Party at The Palace in Hollywood 07/19/02 | Giant Club Tapes

Here’s the raw footage of when Sharam from Deep Dish performed a DJ set at The Palace in Hollywood on July 19, 2002.

It was an EPIC and Giant Club event to launch the short-lived Pepsi Blue.

What’s your favorite Deep Dish track?

Giant Club transformed the LA party scene into epic weekly events with the top DJs from around the world.

These parties were captured by me, Travis Oscarson.

The never-before-seen tapes have been sitting in my closet for many years.

It’s time they were seen, remembered and felt again.

Get ready to go back to what was the best nights of our lives… GIANT.