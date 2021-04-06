The Ketchup Shortage Is Affecting Fast Food Chains and Restaurants Across US

The switch during the pandemic from shared bottles to individual packets in order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

And the increase in food deliveries have played a significant role in the shortage.

Data reveals a 13 percent increase in ketchup packet prices since Jan.

2020.

Retail ketchup sales increased by 15 percent, as well.

Because the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) currently recommends the use of "single serving condiments,".

Heinz has plans to increase its production of single serving ketchup packets by 25 percent.

This equates to a production goal of over 12 billion packets of ketchup per year.

Flour, pepperoni and aluminum cans have also been in shorter supply over the past year