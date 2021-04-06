4.4.21 pkg easter service

This is the second easter holiday spent amid a pandemic.

But this year felt different than last years for some families.

The cornerstone word of life church held three in-person easter services today and then wrapped up the holiday with a concert!

Briana long says seeing how different the easter services were last year compared to this years, reminds her we too can rise up from anything.

Briana long, attendee: 11 sec "being together again, it's just powerful.

It speaks a lot for humanity, like, we did this.

We were able to do this, we can conquer anything, just like jesus did.

He conquered the grave and he rose that third day, and we're rising."

Briana long has gone to cornerstone word of life church for as long as she coudl remember.

A year ago, long wasn't sure when she'd see her church family again...let alone worship in-person again because of the pandemic.

Like long, melissa longino is grateful to celebrate easter in person with her church family.

Melissa longino: "i love being able to experience all my families."

An associate pastor of the church, robert conover, says having an in-person easter service and celebration again made everyone respect and value the holiday even more now.

Robert conover, associate pastor: 13 sec "it's about being able to be together.

It's just different.

It's kind of difficult to explain but it's got a different atmosphere to it, it's got a different vibe to it and just this overwhelming sense of community, and love, and togetherness is just something you can't explain."

Melissa longino: "i think it makes us see more real.

Like, my struggle is not unique, your struggle is not unique, we're all here doing this together, and i think it's great we're coming back out and we're coming without fear."

Everyone told me they're glad we've come so far in a year, and it resonates back to the meaning of easter.

