North Iowa man saves woman from burning truck

a north iowa man is being hailed a hero after saving a driver from a burning vehicle.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live at the crash site near mason city.

Alex ?

"* what's let out there?xxx katie ?

"* when i was out here earlier today ?

"* not only did the sight of a burnt patch of grass catch my attention ?

"* bt also shards of glass ?

"* burned up windshield wipers ?

"* and even a vehicle battery were present here.

when you first see this burned out pickup truck you might be shocked how someone could have survived such a serious accident.

"* you might be shocked how someone could have survived such a serious accident.

Jeff rench says his wife donna was on her way into work ?

"* when she went off the road ?

"* presumably to avoid hitting a deer.

"i'm sure, looking at everything, the truck went end over end and landed on the passenger side."

Jason hahn was driving in the opposite lane when he spotted rench's truck overturned and smoke coming out. He acted quickly.

He acted quickly.

"got close enough to hear somebody in there.

I heard a gal screaming help.

You're committed, right?

You need to go now."

Hahn tried to free donna ?

"* using a shovel to break the glass and cut the seatbelt loose.

However ?

"* as he crawled into the truck?

"* te smoke and flames began to grow ?

"* and he knew that time was running out.

A friend of his was also on scene ?

"* he helped them both get free from the burning truck .

"honestly, as soon as we got her out, the car was totally engulfed in flames."

A day after the accident ?

"* jeff and their daughter are looking to see what items are salvageable.

Donna's purse ?

"* a pair of glasses inside the case ?

"* and even a burned out i?

"*pad were all found.

Rench credits hahn's work for saving his wife's life and calls him a true hero.

"* and calls him a true hero.

"we need more people like him rather than drive by and film it or take pictures and post it on facebook. Thank god he jumped in there."

Thank god he jumped in there."

Rench and hahn were taken to mercyone north iowa to be treated for their injuries.

Both have since been released from the hospital.

Live in cerro gordo county ?

"* alex jirgens ?

"* kimt news 3./// thanks alex.

Just goes to show ?

