Friends Remember Chef Killed By COVID-19

People in Decatur are mourning a popular chef who died at the age of 41 after coming down with COVID-19.

And unfortunately - we're seeing a toll on young people in alabama too.

Tonight - people in decatur are mourning a popular sous chef who died at the age of 41 after coming down with covid-19.

Deran hill worked here at josie's as a sous and pastry chef for almost three years.

I talked with his co-workers and friends about their memories of a man they say is gone too soon.

I talked with his co-workers and friends about their memories of a man they say is gone too soon.

Caitlin fite/ friend of deran hill "we worked together and just over working we got to know each other and became very good friends."

Caitlin fite has been friends with deran hill for almost a decade.

She says they talked almost everyday.

"we had actually, right before he went in the hospital, talked about him coming over and cooking for me and my husband."

Unfortunatly hill never got to leave the hospital after his boss -- john wheat -- brought him to the e-r.

One of the few times wheat says he hasn't seen hill smile.

John wheat/ owner of josie's "i could see the concern in his face and he was not smiling that morning."

Hill turned 41 while in the decatur-morgan hospital.

Fite "he had just turned 41 and i told him 'happy birthday' and that would've been our last conversation."

Hill, who had underlying health conditions, died a few days after his birthday.

Wheat "as far as deran as a person i don't think you'll find a kinder, sweeter, more gentle man.

He literally always had a smile on his face."

A smile that will be missed by many.

"he really enjoyed visiting with the guests and they all loved him.

He would come out of the kitchen with a big smile on his face and the guests just adored him."

That smile won't be gone forever though.

Wheat says they're getting a portrait done of him.

"we decided it would be fitting to put deran on the wall in the restaurant."

A public viewing is being held tomorrow and graveside services will be on thursday for deran hill.

Live in decatur, bridget divers, waay-31 news.