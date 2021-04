Supervisor Adelita Grijalva donates blood

ADELITA GRIJALVA -- DONATEDBLOOD TODAY.

BECAUSE OF THEPANDEMIC -- THE NUMBER OFCANCELED RED CROSS BLOODDRIVES TRIPLED -- COMPARED TO2019.

THIS SIGNIFICANTLYIMPACTED -- THE AMOUNT OFBLOOD DONATIONS -- IN 2020.GRIJALVA SAYS -- HER FAMILYHAS DIRECTLY BENEFITED FROMDONATIONS -- WHICH INSPIREDHER TO ROLL-UP HER SLEEVE.

MYFAMILY FRIENDS I MEAN IT'S YOUKNOW, YOU NEED IT IN CASE OFAN EMERGENCY AND I THINK THATWHEN I GET THE CALL THAT WEJUSTTHERE ISN'T ENOUGHAND IFTHERE IS AN A BIG EMERGENCYHERE THAT THERE MIGHT BE ASHORTAGE IT'S IMPORTANT FOR USTO DO WHAT WE CAN.

AND SO ICAME DOWN AND TOOK 20 MINUTESOF MY TIME AND I'M ALL DONEAND HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DONATESO I THINK THAT IT'S IT'S ASMALL PRICE TO PAY TO COMEDOWN AND SAVE A LIFE.

IF YOUCAN DONATE BLOOD -- YOU AREENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE REDCR