Melanie Allen and Kenny Holloway to Advance to April 27th Runoff for Ocean Springs Mayor

- polls are now closed in ocean - springs and across the- coast, and now election workers- have been counting- and calculating the final - results for primary races.- news 25's grant chighizola is - live at ocean springs city hall- with- numbers from the ocean springs- - - directivity is wrapped up for the night here at city hall, bu after tonight's republican primary elections for mayor of ocean springs one step closer t knowing who the next mayor will be five republican candidates were in this primary all vying to replace outgoing mayor shea dobson decided not to seek reelection.

First things first.

Melanie allen and terry holloway will advance to the april 20 seventh runoff for mayor of ocean springs in the republican primary.

The winner about race will be the next mayor of ocean springs in terms of the returns tonight out of just about 3200 votes counted out.

Of the six wards in ocean springs three holloway had 28 are some of the boat.

Second, most blue total in the city.

Cody had 20.

Cody had 22 percent of the vote.

Melanie allen led the field tonight wit 35 percent of the vote.

Summer devereaux had only three percent of the vote.

Finally, jeff giese had 12 percent of the vote briefly in the releases.

There will be one recent graduate republican primary runoff as well.

That's a word we don't walker and kevin wade will advance to that one off an incumbent julie bellman finished third, so he was eliminated in this primary election for ward 3 alderman so that is a recap of tonight's race here in ocean springs releases.

While much more in the lead up to the republican primary runoff on april 20 second seven but for now reporting live in ocean springs city hall