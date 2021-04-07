U.S. Rep. Guthrie visits Owensboro Health
U.S. Rep. Guthrie visits Owensboro Health to check in on vaccine rollout.
Shemwell- -44news new tonight --- u.s. congressman brett guthrie was in owensboro - today.
The representative -- touring the vaccine clinic at owensboro health.
And meeting with local leaders about the roll out of immunizations in western kentucky.
He says -- he is ready to see the economy fully reopened.
"now that we have the most vulnerable vaccinated -- or access to vaccines -- i think we need to look at more opening up, and i just don't understand why schools aren't open when you can go 60 miles down the road to a similar system, and they've been open since august 24 with zero cases of spread."
Congressman guthrie encouraging vaccination -- and assuring the community "no short cuts" were made during the