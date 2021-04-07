Colorado slammed with snow after record-breaking Easter heat

A storm system moved into Colorado and brought rain and snow to parts of the state on Tuesday, April 6.

A storm system moved into Colorado and brought rain and snow to parts of the state on Tuesday, April 6.

It was 80 degrees in Denver on Sunday, which broke the record for the hottest day on that date in state history.

The footage was filmed by @2018Colo; @JohnOverstreet8 ; @LittleVodkaOwl.