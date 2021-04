World Health Day | Mother-son give away free masks | Simplest covid 19 prevention

Laxmi Das has been making and distributing free masks since the beginning of the pandemic.

She stiches these cloth masks and her son distributes them to the needy via vending machines kept in public places.

Know aboot the mother-son duo doing exemplary social work in Delhi's Chittaranjan Park.

